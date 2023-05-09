Charlestown Azzurri power on without import in NPL

Leaders Charlestown Azzurri expect to be without import Miguel Fernandez for at least another three weeks because of a broken arm.
The Spaniard scored in the 3-2 loss to Lambton Jaffas in round nine but was injured and had surgery the following Wednesday.
Azzurri were able to get the job done without him on Sunday, downing Broadmeadow 3-1 to extend their lead to four points. Rene Ferguson scored a double and Kyle Munns got the clincher.
"He'll be out for three to four weeks," Charlestown coach James Pascoe said of Fernandez.
"He's had surgery and had a plate put in, so to do that on Sunday without him was a good performance."
Pascoe said the result over Magic was an important win in another "six-point game" to move clear of a contender, after missing the chance the week before against Jaffas.
** New Lambton coach Tom Davies lamented individual errors after a 5-3 loss to Weston on Sunday.
The Golden Eagles fought back to level 3-all before two mistakes at the back helped Bear Ben Clouten seal a hat-trick and the win.
"Individual errors in the end cost us," said Davies, who was without midfielders Jackson O'Sullivan (suspended) and Brad Andrews (injured).
"But I thought it was really positive in terms of coming back from 3-1, and I thought we started well before dropping off once we conceded. Against those good teams, you are going to struggle to keep them out all game. We've just got to be more robust.
"We had a few players out, but I think how the game panned out, we should have got something out of it."
