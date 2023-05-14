Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Photos

Homes of the Hunter | Architect transforms Waratah cavity brick property into a dream first home for his family | Photos

By Stacey Lambkin
May 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BASIL Bullock felt an immediate connection to a Waratah house on a corner block marketed for "complete restoration or probably demolition".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.