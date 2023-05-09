Greg Piper named NSW Parliament's Speaker

INDEPENDENT Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has officially become the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for the new government.
The widely-expected honour arrived 16 years to the day since Mr Piper first stepped into his role as a state parliamentarian.
He said taking on the role during the Minns Labor government's first term was an honour and a privilege.
"I come to this role as an independent Speaker in the truest of senses," Mr Piper said.
"This is a Parliament for the people. We have traditions and standards to uphold but we also have a duty to improve them and an obligation to apply contemporary standards to them.
"In my inaugural speech 16 years ago I spoke about the many challenges that we face both locally and throughout the state. We have economic and social challenges including housing and cost of living pressures, we have environmental challenges with our climate and a transitioning energy industry, and we have challenges in our health and educational sectors.
"The Lake Macquarie electorate and the broader Hunter Region will remain my priority."
It's a Hunter affair in the crucial role even beyond Mr Piper, with Wallsend Labor MP Sonia Hornery acting as his deputy.
Upper Hunter Nationals MP Dave Layzell and Cessnock Labor MP Calyton Barr will also serve on the Speaker's Panel.
"I'm committed to moving the Parliament forward in a fresh spirit of co-operation, respect and integrity, and that work starts today," Mr Piper said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
