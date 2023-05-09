Greg Piper named NSW Parliament's Speaker

Newcastle Herald
Greg Piper becomes NSW Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

Matt Carr
Matt Carr
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:40am
INDEPENDENT Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has officially become the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for the new government.

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

