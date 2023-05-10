Urban Wine Walk's second Newcastle event last Saturday was a winner.
The beautiful, sunny day provided the perfect conditions for more than 300 ticket buyers to stroll on a self-guided afternoon tour through city venues to taste wines from eight different winemakers.
A mix of couples and groups of friends made their way through wine tastings at Customs House, Great Northern, Humbug, Bartholomew's, the Lucky, MEET, Blue Kahunas and the Clarendon.
The wineries represented were Andrew Thomas, Margan, Dirt Candy, Mercer, First Ridge, John Wallace Wines, Vinden, Konpira Maru, Agitate and De Iuliis.
Sales were brisk, with visitors appreciating the $25 off a six-pack incentive and $10 off food ordered at the venue where you began your tour.
It felt like a near-perfect match to see Lisa McGuigan's wines sold exclusively at the bar inside Strut & Fret's wild Spiegeltent cabaret show, The Party, which ended its 45-show run in Newcastle's Civic Park on Sunday.
It's understood the cast wrap-up party for the production was held on Monday at Lisa McGuigan's cellar door, Vamp, in Pokolbin, one of the most fashionable and theatrical winery venues around.
A new independent pizza player is close to opening its doors in Cardiff.
Fat Nonna's, the creation of Shaf Anwar, is expected to begin trading at 199 Main Road, Cardiff, by the end of May. The site was previously Empire Pizza Palace, which ceased trading in late 2022.
Anwar said Fat Nonna's will be takeaway only, with self pick-up service and delivery through Uber Eats, Menulog and Doordash.
Expect some unique options in pizza, pasta and dessert from Fat Nonna's.
Anwar, born and bred in Newcastle, has previously worked as an executive chef on superyachts.
The annual Whispering Brook Olive Long Table Lunch is on Saturday, May 27, at noon. At the heart of the event is a five-course meal by chef Jonathan Heath, highlighting the quality and flexibility of Australian extra virgin olive oil and sustainable artisan food producers (as well as the Whispering Brook wines).
This year's menu begins with canapes of house cured duck ham, sweet potato crisp, orange creme tomato basil arancini, sun dried pesto emulsion and salmon tartare, capers, preserved lemon, dill, matched with Whispering Brook sparkling shiraz and rose.
And much, much more.
Cost: $195 members, $125 non-members. Book via whispering-brook.com
Looking for a fun farm experience? Check out Eastcoast Beverages' Day on the Farm event on Sunday, June 11, in Kulnura on the Central Coast. Families are invited to their citrus farm, where they can pick navel oranges for just $5 per bag and enjoy guided farm trailer tours, food vendors, live cooking demos, music, and fun activities for kids.
Following the success of the Hunter Wine Down they created for Newcastle Food Month at The Edwards, three guns of Hunter Valley wine - Andrew Thomas, Mike De Iuliis and PJ Charteris - have announced a repeat of the event, this time at Yellow Billy on May 27.
The premium shared banquet event at Yellow Billy commences at noon, consisting of four shared courses. Priced at $220 per person, it includes wine matching, interactive canapes throughout the courtyard, garden beds and fire pit, then sitting down for small plates, mains, sides and afterthoughts. Be prepared to make friends, share food and laughs.
Book through yellowbillyrestaurant.com
An oyster bar is opening in Carrington. A new bakery is coming to Hunter Street. A top chef is coming back.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
