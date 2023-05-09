Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation grants boost Hunter community groups

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
May 9 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vulnerable to benefit from a generous charity boost
Vulnerable to benefit from a generous charity boost

Vulnerable families across the Hunter will benefit from almost $650,000 in Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation grants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.