SMOKE has filled the air at Charlestown as fire fighters work to douse flames inside a granny flat at a property on EK Avenue.
Crews were called to the address at 12.50pm after residents noticed smoke coming from the back of the house.
Fire trucks from Charlestown and Tingira Heights raced to the scene and discovered the fire was actually in the granny flat at the rear of the home.
Crews checked for residents at the scene, but the property was found to be vacant.
Fire fighters gained control of the blaze and remained on scene at 1.20pm to monitor the site.
While smoke has been billowing from the property for 30 minutes, a NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said neighbouring homes were not at risk.
Once the site has been deemed safe to enter, the cause of the fire will be investigated.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
