Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Maitland Magpies search for missing spark in Australia Cup

By Craig Kerry
May 10 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Maitland keeper Paul Bitz came off at half-time on Sunday with a knee injury and will miss their Australia Cup game on Wednesday night. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Senior Maitland keeper Paul Bitz came off at half-time on Sunday with a knee injury and will miss their Australia Cup game on Wednesday night. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland will look to young keeper Taylor Pate and the return of Adam Blunden to strengthen their depleted defence when they tackle Adamstown in the Australia Cup on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.