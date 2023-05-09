Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Edgeworth Eagles eye rise to top of NPL table

By Craig Kerry
May 10 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edgeworth Eagles eye rise to top of NPL table
Edgeworth Eagles eye rise to top of NPL table

Edgeworth are eyeing the chance to set up a top of the table clash on Sunday against Charlestown when they take on bottom side Lake Macquarie on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.