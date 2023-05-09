Edgeworth Eagles eye rise to top of NPL table

Edgeworth are eyeing the chance to set up a top of the table clash on Sunday against Charlestown when they take on bottom side Lake Macquarie on Wednesday night.
The Eagles are fourth in the NPL on 19 points and with a win will jump ahead of Weston and Lambton Jaffas, both on 20, to sit behind only Azzurri (24) after 10 games apiece for the quartet.
Edgeworth will be expected to get the job done against Lakes, who have one point from eight games, but they will be wary after almost coming unstuck against 10th-placed Adamstown on Saturday. Rosebud led twice before the Eagles equalised then won 3-2 with a late own goal.
"Since I've been at Edgeworth, we've always had trouble with Adamstown," Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness said.
"We won right at the death there and drew in the second round last year.
"They'll run all day and have a decent set-up and shape, and the young boy up front [Murray Peart] is dangerous and quick.
"It will be cold and damp, and on a big pitch [at Macquarie Field on Wednesday]. Night games are always tough. Everyone seems to work a little bit harder."
Edgeworth get Tyson Jackson back after he was away with work on Saturday, but Joe Melmeth is out injured. Sam Jones and Mason King are at a school tournament.
Striker Archie Finn has left the club.
Lakes went down 3-0 to Valentine on Saturday and have Brock Oakley likely out injured, Tim Davies in doubt and Josh Maguire still sidelined with a calf problem.
"We probably had our worst performance on the weekend. We couldn't get anything right," coach Steve Piggott said of the Valentine loss.
"Execution was poor, at set pieces everything falls into the box in the wrong areas, we just couldn't get it right.
"Good on Valentine. They were the better side."
Piggott also rued a missed one-on-one chance early.
"We are creating but the finished polish is not happening," he said.
Lakes, meanwhile, have picked up attacking player Shukurani Sunzu from Broadmeadow, but he can't play in the top grade until after the window for roster changes in two weeks. He has scored three goals across the past two matches in reserve grade for Lakes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.