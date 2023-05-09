Newcastle Herald
George Denadija pleads not guilty to nine assault charges

Gabriel Fowler
Updated May 9 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:30pm
George Denadija, 57, of Hamlyn Terrace, has pleaded not guilty to allegations of assault on three men. Pictured at an earlier court appearance, outside Kurri Kurri court house.
HAMLYN Terrace man George Denadija has pleaded not guilty to assaulting three former colleagues, including two occasions on which he allegedly burned another man with a lit cigarette.

