Hunter school students learning from professional musicians

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 3:33pm
Callaghan College students Rebecca Hardy and Ashton Dott on vocals and guitar, with Kariong Mountains student Mikayla Hogan on keys. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Some Hunter senior students are among those who will have original song recordings to their name by Wednesday afternoon, thanks to a combined schools production workshop.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

