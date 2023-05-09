Newcastle Herald Property: Floraville auction breaks suburb record by almost $1 million

The sale of a luxury home in Floraville smashed the suburb record by almost $1 million last weekend.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence at 4 Castle Drive sold under the hammer for a record-breaking $2.85 million at auction on Sunday with Spillane Property selling agents Donna Spillane and Patrick Skinner.
A HISTORIC post office built in 1881 at the foothills of the Watagan Mountains in Cooranbong has hit the market.
The building - which is now a home - at 41 Martinsville Road was listed this week with Ellejayne Realty agent Ben Wrigley who is marketing the property for sale two years after he sold it to former antiques dealer and passionate history-buff, Lorna Charlton.
The result in Floraville topped the week';s auction results in Newcastle and Lake Macquaire.
Elsewhere, a two-bedroom cottage in Carrington sold via timed online auction for $1,015,000.
A magazine-worthy residence in Tighes Hill has attracted "huge" interest since it hit the market a week ago.
Wilton Lemke Stewart selling agent Tom Lemke fielded 170 enquiries for the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 46 Tighes Terrace, with the majority of interest coming from buyers in the Newcastle area.
In commercial news, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson sold off her investment property, the pub formerly known as the Exchange Hotel, in Maitland for $1.1 million.
The sale comes 11 years after she purchased the hotel for $449,000 in partnership with Hunter-based real estate agent Rhonda Nyquist.
The hotel's bar currently trades as craft beer pub, The Pourhouse.
A four-bedroom property on absolute waterfront at Arcadia Vale has hit the market with a staggering price tag.
The two-storey home at 71 Ilford Avenue is listed with a guide of $3.5 million which is well above the suburb's current record price of $2.8 million.
While it is easy to be disheartened by the property market as house prices begin to rise once again, there is still the opportunity to gain entry into or make a move to a suburb that you have your heart set on living in without spending above the median value.
All median suburb price statistics are courtesy of CoreLogic.
Two acreage properties on the market in Jewells are listed to sell for record-breaking figures.
The record sale for a residential property in the Lake Macquarie suburb is a six-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 2.8 acres at 150 Pacific Highway that sold for $2.2 million in April 2021.
Newcastle Knights star Tyson Frizell and his wife Samantha look set to put down roots in Merewether Heights after buying a home to accommodate their growing family.
The couple announced the purchase via their Instagram accounts on Wednesday after posting a picture in front of the sold sign with their two children.
If you're house hunting, check out this incredible six-bedroom home in New Lambton.
Listed this week with McGrath agent Todd Mason, the circa 1920s home retains all its federation charm whilst having undergone a meticulous renovation for modern-day living.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
