The first call went straight to voicemail.
"Hi, you've called Sammy. Sorry I can't answer the phone right now; I'm just ..." (a pause and a deep, philosophical breath) "I'm just sort of grappling with the inevitability of death ... yours and mine.
"And I guess I'm wondering how - you know - given the fleeting nature of our time here on the planet, how we can best put it to use. And how that behaviour might be affected by the existence of an afterlife ... or not. So, if you could answer any of those questions for me, that would be great. Otherwise, I'll do it, and when I have, I'll get back to you.
"Cheers." ... *beep*
That should tell you just about everything you need to know about comedian Sammy J, who has built a career out of somehow managing to keep three steps ahead of his audience, and when you think you know the punchline, he flips.
"It's something a bit daunting for when the bank calls," he joked when yesterday's massive Telstra outage finally abated.
The skinny kid from Frankston, who was the mischievous bane of school teachers and university lecturers, has never entirely left the performer who found an explosively broader audience during the COVID years, appearing weekly on the ABC to send up the headlines with his signature style of sharp satire wrapped in a wide-eyed, earnest on-stage energy that winks at the weirdness of the world around him.
"Comedy is always about an in-joke," he says, "Whether I'm in the classroom making fun of the teacher or on stage making fun of society, it's about having a shared experience and all of us laughing at the same thing.
"And that's what all the COVID stuff was; everyone was going through the same weird thing ... it was like seeing the entire country get an X-ray; we could see the inside, and everyone suddenly understood the Constitution, and we all learnt about supply and demand. It was such a strange time."
The seemingly manic creative drive that brought him a career-altering profile boost in the past three years was, as he describes it, an attack of survivor's guilt.
As the planet lurched into lockdown and comedy mates around the country were cancelling shows, Sammy J found himself suddenly balancing gigs writing and producing a weekly sketch show for the ABC and appearing on morning radio in Melbourne.
"I think I had a sense of responsibility that I couldn't waste it because I was so fortunate to have that work," he says.
A cast of comedy characters, including, among others, the Government Coach (forced to resign last year after his 'Blue Ties' team lost the biggest game of the year when the captain "drilled a defenceless child to the ground two days before the big match") and the tweed-suited bush poet delivering the Ballads of 'Dunny Roll' and 'Bunnings Karen' in 2020, emerged to help the comedian skewer the culture of the COVID years.
But now, as the pandemic wanes, Sammy J says he is keen to send his creations out while they're still at the top of their game and has launched a national John Farnham-style farewell tour before they each ride off into the sunset.
"I'm 39 and about to turn 40," he says, "And I've got to a point where I'm looking back on the wreckage of my career and trying to work out what the through-line was.
"Sometimes people will know me from Sammy J and Randy, sometimes it's the political stuff, and sometimes those two audiences wouldn't like the other things that I do. But, I feel like the consistent thing is trying to surprise the audience and trying to stay a step ahead of them.
"That's part of the reason why I'm wrapping up the sketches; I feel like there was no longer that surprise. I could keep going and keep doing good work, and I have a great team, but I wasn't getting as excited about it.
"We were flirting with the idea of putting Government Coach in a red tie and making him the coach of the Labor Party, but it just felt like milking it too much.
"So, Government Coach had a press conference the week after the election and resigned in tears, and it's one of my favourite episodes because it was just really real.
"I think I'm happiest with a blank page."
I might never be on TV again, but I know I'll have a chance to create stuff and work on new things. So, no regrets, but just a slightly clenched butt.- Comedian Sammy J
The new hour, titled Good Hustle, plays at the Civic Theatre on Thursday night and represents the culmination of years of character development, but even as the comedian lets go of the voices that have carried him, he says there have been some poignant moments.
"I was on stage in Sydney in the last few weeks, and I thought this was so much fun. Have I made a giant mistake here?
"I know that if I don't make some space, I won't know what comes next - this whole thing started because the ABC didn't give me and Randy (puppet collaborator Randy Feltface) a second season of our sitcom. I was gutted, but that was seven years ago, and I thought my career was over.
"And then the ABC called and threw me a bone and asked to do something around the 2016 election, which led to the last seven years of my new career and a new audience.
"I've thrown the cash cow out the window with this one, but I'm trying to back myself here. I might never be on TV again, but I know I will have a chance to create stuff and work on new things. So, no regrets. But just a slightly clenched butt."
Sammy J's 'Good Hustle' plays at the Civic Theatre on Thursday, May 11, from 8pm. Tickets are available.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
