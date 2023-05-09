RECORD sales are still happening across Newcastle.
And while it is easy to be disheartened by the property market as house prices begin to rise once again, there is still the opportunity to gain entry into or make a move to a suburb that you have your heart set on living in without spending above the median value.
For example, Robinson Property has listed a two-bedroom, one-bathroom terrace in the heart of Cooks Hill at 27 Queen Street for sale with a guide of $820,000 to $880,000, which is well under the suburb's median of $1,456,849.
Here is a list of seven homes in Newcastle that have recently sold for below that suburb's median price.
All median suburb price statistics are courtesy of CoreLogic.
Carrington
Once an up-and-coming suburb, Carrington is now in-demand.
Last week a renovated two-bedroom home in the suburb sold for $1,015,000, proving that people are willing to pay over for a property that is ready to go and move straight into.
A similar property at 6 Hargrave Street, Carrington sold in April for $810,000 with Mat Harris from PRD Presence.
With two bedrooms, one bathroom and renovated throughout, the house sold for well under the suburb's median value of $951,602.
Hamilton
Located 500 metres from Beaumont Street's dining strip, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage on 237 square metres at 109 Lindsay Street, Hamilton sold in April for $870,000 with Pat Collins from Movable.
The home's original features include hardwood flooring and ornamental fireplaces, with the scope to modernise the kitchen and bathroom.
It also has rear-lane access to a car parking space.
The current median house value in Hamilton is $993,555.
Lambton
Lambton has long been a favourite with families.
It's close to the popular Lambton Park and Lambton Pool and is zoned for sought-after schools.
This four-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 54 Chilcott Street, Lambton recently sold with Anthony Birt at Global Property for $890,000.
Positioned on a huge 847 square metre block at the end of a cul-de-sac, the house has potential as a renovation project or as a knockdown rebuild.
The median house value in Lambton is $948,842.
Adamstown Heights
Another favourite with families is Adamstown Heights.
It's close to two major shopping centres and only a 10-minute drive into Newcastle's inner-city and beaches.
Set on 740 square metres, the house has character art deco features as well as a newly renovated modern bathroom and kitchen.
The home recently sold under the suburb's $1,003,576 median house value for $955,000 with Simon Wall Property.
Tighes Hill
Tighes Hill has become one of the most popular fringe suburbs in Newcastle, with close proximity to the inner city and in walking distance to Throsby Creek.
Set on 311 square metres, Matt McKee from McKee Real Estate sold this cottage at 24 Margaret Street in April for $815,000 which is under the suburb's median value of $880,276.
It has three bedrooms and a good-sized backyard with enough space to extend the home as part of a renovation.
Merewether
Merewether is arguably one of the most coveted addresses in Newcastle.
Beachside properties have sold for record-breaking numbers but if you're willing to give up the dream of a beachfront home and walk to the waves instead, you can gain entry into Merewether for much less than the suburb's record of $10.25 million.
This dual-level three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 246 square metres at 85 Patrick Street, Merewether sold for $1,550,000 last week with First National Newcastle City's George Rafty.
Positioned within walking distance to Merewether Beach, Dixon Park and The Junction, the price is under Merewether's median house value of $1,693,987.
Georgetown
Georgetown is a popular spot for first-home buyers looking to get into the market and live within 10 minutes of the inner city.
The suburb is full of cottages which are ripe for renovation.
This three-bedroom, one-bathroom house set on 427 square metres at 59 Asher Street, Georgetown is a classic example of an entry-level home with the potential to extend or renovate.
Brought up to date with new paint, carpets and a renovated bathroom, the home sold in April for $700,000 with Darren Penn at Ray White.
In comparison, the median house value in Georgetown is $789,157.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.