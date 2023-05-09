Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Seven Newcastle homes that sold below the suburb median value

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:00pm, first published May 10 2023 - 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RECORD sales are still happening across Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.