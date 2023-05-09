4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
The epitome of luxury low-maintenance living is what awaits you from this Cooks Hill residence.
These are the sentiments echoed from listing agent Anthony Merlo of Colliers Residential Newcastle.
This stunning four-bedroom, three-bathroom Torrens Title residence boasts a sleek and modern external faade with complimenting internal finishes that were matched throughout the home offering the perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience.
Mr Merlo said the sheer size of this property allowed a family to enjoy all the luxury and comforts of a large family home without the maintenance and it challenged any comparison in the area for size and quality of finish.
A chef's dream kitchen with high-end Miele appliances, stone benchtops and a butler's pantry accesses seamlessly to a private, party-size, sunny alfresco courtyard, perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family.
Four bedrooms are all generous in size, with not one, but two master bedrooms offered, featuring private ensuites and walk-in robes that all combined to provide the ultimate in luxury living. The remaining two bedrooms are serviced by a large bathroom and separate toilet.
Ducted air conditioning and gas heating provide year-round comfort, while the double remote control garage offers secure parking for two large vehicles plus additional space for motorbikes or small jet ski.
Given its location close to cafes, restaurants, and most of all local beaches, it offered the perfect opportunity to secure your own piece of luxury living in Cooks Hill Mr Merlo said.
