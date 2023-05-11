Newcastle Herald
Have Your Say

Letters and short takes May 12 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 12 2023 - 4:30am
Why doing jury duty is far more fun than people think
WHY don't people like jury duty? A judge recently lamented this concerning a forthcoming trial. Out of 300 people summoned, only 70 presented on the appointed day.

