Why doing jury duty is far more fun than people think

I CAN understand that a lot of people have an issue with Mr Albanese's pledge to the British monarch during the coronation ('PM's coronation attendance, pledge to monarch 'crucial', Newcastle Herald 8/5). While I think it is inevitable that Australia will become a republic before too long (and I'm ok with that so long as we don't end up with a system like the US), the fact remains that currently Australia is a monarchy and part of the British Commonwealth. I think it would have been wrong not to make the pledge until we actually become a republic and leave the Commonwealth.