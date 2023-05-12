Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

The Jane Barnes Band starring Jimmy Barnes is staying low key on tour

By Jim Kellar
May 12 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Barnes says of the tour, "It's an opportunity for us to take it out of the living room, to do shows."
Jane Barnes says of the tour, "It's an opportunity for us to take it out of the living room, to do shows."

It's probably a stretch to say the lockdown turned Jane Barnes into a rock star, but it certainly brought Jimmy Barnes's better half into our lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.