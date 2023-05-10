IT is the biggest home game in the Hunter Wildfires' history, but coach Scott Coleman plans to err on the side of caution with exciting breakaway Chlayton Frans.
The Shute Shield-leading Wildfires host Norths in a top-of-the-table blockbuster at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Frans has been cleared of major damage after hyper-extending his elbow in the 52-20 rout of Warringah and is desperate to play.
"He could play if it was a grand final," Coleman said. "There is no fracture, just strained ligaments. He wants to play but we are going to err on the side of caution and give him a week off."
Morgan Innes moves from lock to blindside breakaway. Ngaruhe Jones slots into the second row.
The nine-try demolition of Warringah - the club's first win over the Rats - at Pittwater Park propelled the Wildfires to 26 points and five points clear at the top of the table.
Norths suffered their second loss, a 46-36 defeat to Eastwood, last round and are second.
"It is the biggest home game we have had in club history," Coleman said.
"Hosting teams like Randwick and Sydney University are big days. But we have never been sitting where we are on the table, and with them being second, it's huge.
"The boys have a spring in their step and are excited. It is only May and the result doesn't mean everything, but we have taken a finals type approach with regards to planning and preparation."
Norths were triumphant 33-28 over the Wildfires at North Sydney Oval in their only encounter last season.
"We got over them in the forwards last season but where we fell down was in our cohesion," Coleman said. "We weren't a well-oiled machine. I'm not saying we are now, but we are 12 months down the track and headed in right direction.
"Norths are a complete football team which has been together for three years. Eastwood got them up front and out-enthused them. We have to meet them and beat them up front. Then we have to do the little one per centers and second efforts."
The one forced change to the side is the fewest Coleman has made this season.
Phil Bradford starts on the bench again.
"We are pretty blessed to have three quality hookers," Coleman said. "We are also lucky that Andrew Tuala can play loosehead prop."
It is horses for courses. Norths are a very side-to-side pattern team. It is a very similar game plan as to the one we had against Warringah. Hamish Moore is just that little bit quicker and plays like another back-rower. Phil's scrum and set piece is really strong and he will give us punch off the bench."
Wildfires: 1 Andrew Tuala, 2 Hamish Moore, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Ngarhue Jones 5 Rob Puli'uvea (c), 6 Morgan Innes, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Tiueti Asi, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Ueta Tufuga, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Deon Evans, 15 Nate De Thierry
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.