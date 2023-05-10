Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby Union: Hunter fired up for biggest home game in club history

By James Gardiner
May 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires breakaway Chlayton Frans. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires breakaway Chlayton Frans. Picture by Stewart Hazell

IT is the biggest home game in the Hunter Wildfires' history, but coach Scott Coleman plans to err on the side of caution with exciting breakaway Chlayton Frans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.