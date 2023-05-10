I'm a community pharmacist and I am dismayed our leaders don't know what we do

RECENT political announcements regarding 60-day dispensing have seen a lot of tit-for-tat bickering from the Australian Medical Association (AMA) and our political leaders in response to the Pharmacy Guild trying to stand up for the services pharmacists provide. As one of many dedicated community pharmacists, it leads us to the question of our social structure and how health outside the doctor's room is supported.
The community pharmacy sector provides free access to a health professional, reaching more Australians than any other health service. But how do we fund this industry? Do we wish to have a user-pays society, where those with less cannot afford health services offered through outlets such as community pharmacies, or do we see value in a model where we all give just a little so that the population as a whole can benefit from a service offered? If community pharmacies are forced to charge for much that they now give free in order to remain viable, will this not disproportionately affect those of our society who already have less and need our free help the most?
I am a local community pharmacist of 13 years, not an owner. I have felt dismayed over the past weeks that it would seem neither our politicians or AMA representatives understand exactly what it is that pharmacy does. When you have a diagnosis from a specialist and your world is in a spin, I will clarify it all for you in simple language so you walk away understanding what happened. When you have a medical query I am always there to help, be it in person or over the phone. When you can't get to your GP I will triage how critical your situation is and give you advice accordingly, often referring you to alternative services to keep you from unnecessarily going to emergency. When you can't drive I will deliver to your home; when your memory fails, I will help pack your medications. When calamity arrives, we will pull out all stops and see our entire community vaccinated. When you need someone to talk to, I am there just like when you need a shoulder to cry on.
Australian pharmacy and what we offer is the envy of the entire developed world. It breaks my heart that changes which could result in a 30 per cent reduction in every single community pharmacy could even be considered, let alone proposed and carried through without a single minute of consultation with the industry itself. I believe as Australians we need to all ask ourselves what we want for free, because if we do not stand up and fight for it, then it will be yet another memory of days once been.
THE University of Newcastle vice-chancellor's piece ("Salary offer best for the University of Newcastle and Hunter", Opinion, 5/5) in my view illustrates the rhetoric we are used to during enterprise bargaining.
He states the University employs "2500 ongoing and fixed-term staff and several thousand casual employees".
Industry-wide, the proportion of casually employed staff is well over half.
Universities in Australia cannot operate without casuals. Every single student at university will be taught by casuals throughout their degree. Every single student at university will be served by casuals in administrative roles throughout their degree. The VC claims "we reward our great talent with ... 17 per cent superannuation". He is not telling you that all those casuals do not receive a 17 per cent superannuation contribution. In fact they receive 10 per cent, even when doing the same work teaching and coordinating courses.
The VC last week told all staff the university's financial position is dependent on them accepting a pay rise funded by taking the 2022 offer of 17 per cent super for casuals off the table. I believe he has attempted to drive a wedge between non-causal and casual staff, and even full-time staff are not having it. Casuals and the students they care for should not wear the consequences of financial investment decisions in such difficult times. We already work hours far beyond what we can claim because there is a sector-wide lack of recognition of the time it takes to do our incredibly important work.
I WISH to acknowledge Julie Robinson's support for the referendum regarding the Voice to Parliament to be held later in 2023 ("A burning desire to set it right", Letters, 28/4). I concur with Ms Robinson that I am not trying to "earn brownie points" because I am "drowning in white shame" because of what happened to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people since Invasion Day. Ms Robinson has clearly outlined why I am disgusted and ashamed to admit that members of my heritage have obviously played a part in trying to destroy the longest living human culture on the planet. My grandchildren are sixth-generation Australians and you can be sure some of them and other family members have profited from raping and pillaging the land now known as Australia and contributed to the demise, death and destruction of a group of people who sustained this land for over 60,000 years. How many times do those who are clearly racist have to be told the facts?
NSW Premier Chris Minns' commitment to end privatisation of state-owned assets in NSW again raises the issue of the lawfulness of the decade-old ports leases. In May 2013, the state secretly promised to pay the lessee of Port Botany and Port Kembla, NSW Ports (NSWP), for containers handled by a future lessee of the Port of Newcastle. This deal was hidden because the Port of Newcastle was not included in the legislation that authorised the leasing of Botany/Kembla. After Botany/Kembla were leased to NSWP the act was amended, to include the Port of Newcastle. The Port of Newcastle was leased to Port of Newcastle Investments (PON) in May 2014, I believe for the hidden purpose of the state making PON liable for the hidden liability to pay NSWP. Now Parliament has been told that Treasurer Daniel Mookhey intends "to force a commercial deal between the ports and protect taxpayers' interests" under the Port of Newcastle (Extinguishment of Liability) Act 2022. I'd argue any presumption the ports' hidden leasing arrangements were lawfully made is disproven by the sequence of events.
THE cost of the Snowy 2.0, 2000-megawatt hydro scheme has blown out to $20 billion. This will be borne by the taxpayers and consumers. Technically, Snowy 2.0 is not a renewable generator nor does it provide base load power. Essentially it is a battery that will provide peaking power and stability to the grid. At the same cost of Snowy 2.0 we could have 3000 megawatts of nuclear power that will supply 24/7 electricity, and the anti-nuclear and all-renewable power believers reckon nuclear power is too expensive. Go figure.
BANKS in this day and age don't get too many compliments. But, in recent times, I have had dealings with the Commonwealth bank at Kotara. Lovely, competent staff. Nothing is a problem. I always leave this bank with a smile on my face. Congrats to the staff at the Commonwealth Kotara.
VALE jockey Dean Holland. Rest in peace, mate. We, the racing family, will take care of your wonderful family.
FINALLY plans are in place to help regional workers and communities in the transition to clean energy. The National Energy Transition Authority, when legislated, will create new employment opportunities and spur investment in low-carbon industries. In recent years several ageing coal-fired power stations have closed, with no plan in place for their employees. This doesn't need to be the case. Origin Energy, for example, is investing $600 million in a big battery project at the site of the Eraring power station, which is set to close. It's great to see mining communities being supported through the energy transition, at long last.
I RECKON Anthony Albanese is in danger of being left behind with those his government is leaving behind.
PLEASE let Steve Barnett know a survey carried out by the BBC Panorama program found that 57 per cent of Brits supported the monarchy, while 68 per cent of Aussies indicated their support. Does this mean the next coronation will be held in Australia?
STEVE Barnett (Short Takes, 6/5), even republicans expect the PM to represent this country with the dignity and respect any occasion demands. The coronation just added to the republican cause. First behind our flag is the Governor-General who doesn't represent a single Australian. The now King's representative, representing the King himself. Ridiculous.
NICE fishing from "butcher from the Bay" Steve Barnett ahead of the coronation. Keep throwing your line out, you've caught a couple this week as always.
THERE'S a lot of conjecture about the biased narrative of the Fox/Sky media and the ABC, one apparently favouring the LNP and the other the Labor Party. I find the most unbiased program on TV is Media Watch on Monday nights just before Q&A. Presenter Paul Barry pulls no punches and has a crack at all the media outlets including the ABC. I doubt if Mr Murdoch would allow this program on his network.
IF Newcastle council wants to offer transparency and accountability it should publish on its website all (de-identified) submissions made to its Supercars survey. This would at once demonstrate a readiness to respond genuinely to community views and reassure contributors they were heard.
