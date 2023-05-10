Newcastle Herald
Letters to the Editor, Thursday May 11, 2023

May 11 2023 - 4:00am
I'm a community pharmacist and I am dismayed our leaders don't know what we do

RECENT political announcements regarding 60-day dispensing have seen a lot of tit-for-tat bickering from the Australian Medical Association (AMA) and our political leaders in response to the Pharmacy Guild trying to stand up for the services pharmacists provide. As one of many dedicated community pharmacists, it leads us to the question of our social structure and how health outside the doctor's room is supported.

