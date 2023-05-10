I'm a community pharmacist and I am dismayed our leaders don't know what we do

I am a local community pharmacist of 13 years, not an owner. I have felt dismayed over the past weeks that it would seem neither our politicians or AMA representatives understand exactly what it is that pharmacy does. When you have a diagnosis from a specialist and your world is in a spin, I will clarify it all for you in simple language so you walk away understanding what happened. When you have a medical query I am always there to help, be it in person or over the phone. When you can't get to your GP I will triage how critical your situation is and give you advice accordingly, often referring you to alternative services to keep you from unnecessarily going to emergency. When you can't drive I will deliver to your home; when your memory fails, I will help pack your medications. When calamity arrives, we will pull out all stops and see our entire community vaccinated. When you need someone to talk to, I am there just like when you need a shoulder to cry on.