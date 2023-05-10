IF you want to watch Coldplay live in concert this year you'll need to buy a plane ticket to Perth.
This week the English pop-rock megastars announced a one-off Australian concert for their Music of The Spheres World Tour on November 18 at Perth's Optus Stadium.
The concert is part of a deal between the Western Australian Government, WA Tourism and promoter Live Nation to attract more interstate and international visitors to Perth.
However, the WA Government was tight-lipped about the cost to tax-payers.
Australian artists Amy Shark and Thelma Plum will also perform at Optus Stadium, which has a concert capacity of 70,000.
It will be the first time Coldplay have performed in Perth since 2011. The Yellow, Clocks, Viva La Vida and Something Like This hit-makers were last in Australia in 2015, where they performed five stadium shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.
Coldplay's Music of The Spheres World Tour has sold over six million tickets across Europe, North America, and South America, making it the highest-selling concerts series in 2022.
It's been a massive transformation for Chris Martin and his bandmates, who broke onto the scene in 2000 as an indie band with their classics Yellow and Shiver.
AUSTRALIAN music icon John Farnham has made a full recovery from a chest infection and is continuing his rehabilitation following surgery to remove mouth cancer.
The You're The Voice, Pressure Down and Two Strong Hearts singer's family released a statement this week to update supporters after Farnham was hospitalised in March with a serious chest infection.
This followed surgery last August where Farnham underwent a 11-and-a-half-hour operation in a Melbourne hospital to remove a tumour from his mouth.
"The family would like to re-iterate their appreciation and deepest respect for all the medical staff that have attended to John over the past eight months and the many thousands of kind messages that been received from across Australia and the world," the statement said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.