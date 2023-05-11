MEREWETHER breakaway Lachy Miller has lodged an early contender for hit of the year.
With time almost up in the Greens' 29-14 win over Maitland, Miller rushed off the line and met Nick Davidson at full steam. He made contact just under the ribs and drove the Blacks wrecking ball into the ground.
Davidson got up but was rattled. Davidson is one the hardest runners and hardest men to stop in the competiton.
** Maitland need to get their lineout working and fast. The Blacks lost at least seven attacking lineouts against the Greens.
"Our lineout was terrible," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "There was no urgency. We talked about getting quick ball to catch them out. It is not just the throwing."
** Hamilton' have used a different fly-half in each round. Billy Clay opened the season and Raniera Peterson, Sam Morgan and Kalani Grant have all had a crack.
The Hawks have made their slowest start (one win and three losses) to a season in recent memory. They are not using it as an excuse, but such has been the extent of their casualty ward, the Hawks have used 30 players in first grade so far.
** Uni have received a major boost with halfback Murray Sutherland, centre Tyrone Beitaki and hooker Corey Davis returning full-time from the Wildfires.
** Hunter has six representatives - Brody Dudgeon, Harry Beckett, Kai Callaghan, Frazer Cameron, Tyriq Campbell and Caleb McRae - in the NSW Combined High School under-16s to contest the All Schools Championships.
They play team from CCC, GPS, CAS, ISA and AICES over four weekend in May and June.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
