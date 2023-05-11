A much-loved family home

6 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
This circa 1920s home retains all its federation charm whilst having undergone a meticulous renovation for modern-day living.
This quality six-bedroom home featuring open plan design and multiple living areas is a celebration of superior craftsmanship and high-end finishes.
"It's a property that really ticks all the boxes for any growing family in one of New Lambton's most desirable streets," said selling agent Todd Mason. "With five to six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a stunning inground pool with loads of space for entertaining.
"The loft above the garage could be ideal for guest accommodation or with more and more people working from home, perfect for a home office," Mr Mason said.
"It's the ideal home for growing and busy families who want a lifestyle location and the convenience of a turn-key property."
The home was built around 1920 and was the home for many years of the Hardman family. It was new or almost new when the family bought it. Back then, it was a simple three-bedroom cottage on a double block. There was no internal bathroom, but a "wash-house" in the backyard.
Over the years, the home has been transformed from its humble beginnings into a beautiful six-bedroom home with all the modern conveniences.
"It's been a labour of love for over 17 years, the owners have left no stone unturned in pursuit of achieving a home of quality that even the most fastidious buyer would surely appreciate," Mr Mason said.
"The quality and attention to detail the owners have put into the home have resonated with all buyers so far."
"There's nothing to do but drop your furniture and start enjoying the home and lifestyle location the home offers," he said.
The home is meticulously maintained throughout, with freshly painted exterior/interiors. There is solid timber flooring, ducted air conditioning, high ceilings, and lead light windows.
The quality Sheldon Country kitchen is tasteful and complements the home's character. Here there is a breakfast bar, stone benchtops, and plenty of storage space.
The in-ground pool and cabana bring the wow factor. The covered entertaining area has expansive district views and overlooks the gorgeous pool.
"New Lambton's rising café culture, village shops, desirable schools, and central location to CBD and John Hunter Hospital are always huge drawcards to the suburb." Mr Mason said.
-
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.