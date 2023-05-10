British comedy legend John Cleese is dead, or so he'd have you believe.
In fact, as the song from Spamalot puts it, he's Not Dead Yet.
Cleese - one of the founding members of comedy troupe Monty Python (Life of Brian, Monty Python and the Holy Grail) whose other credits include the ever-popular sitcom Fawlty Towers and the hit movie comedy A Fish Called Wanda, is calling his Australian tour An Evening With the Late John Cleese.
Cleese is 83 years old. He first gained traction at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the 1960s, and then co-founded the Monty Python troupe.
The tour opens July 24 in Launceston, and includes Hobart, Geelong, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Newcastle.
He'll be performing in Newcastle at the Civic Theatre on August 11, the last show of the tour.
IN THE NEWS:
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.