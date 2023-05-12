3 beds | 2 baths | 2 car
With front-row seats overlooking iconic Newcastle Beach and all the action of the sand and surf, this view-swept apartment certainly celebrates the beauty of its idyllic setting.
Holding a brilliant first-floor position with all principal rooms and the balcony overlooking the ocean, the spacious floorplan features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and open-plan living fitted with door-height windows to maximise the captivating view.
Entertain in style on the balcony with friends or simply step outside the building for buzzing cafes, wine bars or a stroll down to the surf. You'll also be near the light rail for transport.
Magical sunrises can be enjoyed from almost every room in the home.
There is a full-size entertainer's kitchen finished with stone surfaces and includes a dishwasher.
The complex has enticing bonuses including a swimming pool, tennis court and barbecue area.
This is a top location where you can embrace the joy of living in Newcastle's beating heart.
