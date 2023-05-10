Legal experts from around the state will meet in Merewether tonight to discuss an "outdated" criminal justice system for sexual assault cases.
Community members are invited to attend a panel, hosted by the Newcastle Institute, to hear how systemic changes would increase justice for survivors.
It comes as NSW sexual assault continues to rise an average of 7 per cent each year according to NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.
Newcastle Institute spokesperson Ross Kerridge hopes a dynamic discussion between four experts from the University of Sydney, Victim Support VOCAL Hunter, the University of New South Wales and Hunter Street Chambers will spur "21st century" change.
"The current system is not working. Some of the values underpinning the sexual assault legal system are form the last century," Mr Kerridge said.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a 13 per cent rise in police-recorded sexual assault cases in 2021 despite legal reforms.
"While there have been changes to NSW laws to provide greater clarity regarding consent, these changes alone will not make the entire system just," Mr Kerridge said.
Panelist Professor Catharine Lumby from the University of Sydney will discuss alternatives to the current adversarial system, as well as the lessons from her work as a former gender advisor with the National Rugby League. She has worked on changing culture and behaviours within the code in relation to sexual assault.
Community members are encouraged to attend the panel at South Leagues Club, Merewether from 6-7:30pm Wednesday May 10.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
