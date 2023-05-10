A four-bedroom property on absolute waterfront at Arcadia Vale has hit the market with a staggering price tag.
The two-storey home at 71 Ilford Avenue is listed with a guide of $3.5 million which is well above the suburb's current record price of $2.8 million.
"We are definitely going to have a suburb record with this one," Stone Real Estate listing agent Kathleen Matinlassi said.
"I have a few locals already eyeing it down and I won't be surprised it if goes for $3.5 million to $4 million because it is just so scarce to find that easy-living flat block on the lake."
Interest has also come from further afield, with one potential buyer flying from Melbourne to inspect the property this weekend.
The house is open for viewing on Friday at 4.45pm, Saturday at 12.30pm and Sunday at 10am.
The property includes a boat shed with a slipway and a private jetty, and it is also the largest block on Ilford Avenue, spanning 1156 square metres.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was purchased by the owners in 2006 for $1.4 million, according to CoreLogic.
The agent said they purchased the lakefront address as a holiday house.
"They live in Sydney and this has been their summer house, so the property is vacant and ready for someone to move in," she said.
Ms Matinlassi said the property's location on the lake offers one of the best positions on the Arcadia Vale peninsula.
"Being positioned on the north side of the peninsula, you actually see the sunrise to the right," she said.
"You have the sun flooding in all day and then the sunset to the left. That is such a rare positioning for waterfront."
The upper level houses the master bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in robe, a second bedroom, a bathroom and a living room.
Downstairs had the additional two bedrooms, another bathroom and an enormous open-plan kitchen, dining and living area which includes an oversizes living room as well as a large family room.
"It really is quite awe-inspiring," she said.
"When you walk in it has one big open space that leads you over to the other big open space so, really, wherever you are living-wise you see straight out to the lake."
The open-plan living leads out to a deck that has expansive views across the lake and leads down to the lawn.
"There is certainly room to put in a swimming pool because there is a lot of yard," the agent said.
Ms Matinlassi said demand for waterfront properties in Lake Macquarie had driven prices up.
"There are so many downsizers and people coming into Lake Macquarie," she said. "This lake has the most waterfront properties but they are so tightly held."
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.