THE family of a woman who died from blood loss at John Hunter Hospital following elective surgery remains unclear as to how the bleeding began, an inquest has heard.
Heather Winchester - a 75-year-old Jehovah's Witness - lost her life in September, 2019, following a vaginal hysterectomy at Maitland Hospital.
Due to her religious beliefs, Mrs Winchester had completed a signed and witnessed advanced care plan form that rejected blood transfusions.
She was transferred to John Hunter Hospital when her complications arose - she lost more than 1200ml of blood before she died.
No autopsy on Mrs Winchester's body took place before a death certificate was issued, the inquest in Sydney heard on Wednesday.
The court heard evidence from Hunter obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Andrew Woods, who said it was impossible to be sure what caused the bleeding but it was likely either a small blood vessel had not been properly secured during surgery or had begun to bleed soon after.
Obstetrician-gynaecologist Professor Mike O'Connor, who appeared at the inquest as an expert witness, said bleeding after a vaginal hysterectomy was "extremely common" and that many patients ended up with "some form of haematoma".
The inquest also heard from Andrew Child, a member of Mrs Winchester's Jehovah's Witness community, who - along with another man - witnessed her sign the advanced care plan that rejected blood transfusions.
Mr Child described witnessing the signing of advanced care plans as not out of the ordinary and said he had been involved in the process many times.
According to their official resource website, Jehovah's Witnesses refuse blood transfusions because they believe the Bible directs people to "abstain from blood".
The inquest, before deputy state coroner David O'Neil, is expected to conclude on Friday.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.