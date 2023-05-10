Newcastle Herald
Inquest into death of Jehovah's Witness Heather Winchester, who died after refusing blood transfusion at John Hunter Hospital

By Nick Bielby
May 10 2023 - 4:30pm
John Hunter Hospital. File picture
John Hunter Hospital. File picture

THE family of a woman who died from blood loss at John Hunter Hospital following elective surgery remains unclear as to how the bleeding began, an inquest has heard.

