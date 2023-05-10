Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News
Photos

Match of a lifetime for participants of Millie Boyle's Game Changer program at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday

MM
By Max McKinney
May 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tanesha Bolte used to struggle in social settings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.