Tanesha Bolte used to struggle in social settings.
It's what drew her to the Game Changer program, founded by ex-Knights NRLW skipper Millie Boyle.
"Honestly, now it has changed everything," Ms Bolte, 23, said after the program's final session on Wednesday. "She has made my life so much easier."
Ms Bolte, of Warners Bay, is one of 25 participants who will conclude the program with an all-abilities game of rugby league at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
They will take to the field before some of their favourite Knights players warm-up to face the Gold Coast.
"I was a little bit nervous at the beginning but I will be excited at the end," Warabrook 24-year-old Vincent Hill, a die-hard Knights fan, said. "Everyone is pretty excited."
Boyle has run multiple Game Changer programs over the past year with the assistance of fiance Adam Elliott, and other male and female Knights players.
The latest was focused on education and rugby league.
Backed by health fund nib, the programs have been free with participants working on building confidence, developing social skills, making new friends and more.
Ms Bolte will manage one of the two teams the group will split into on Sunday.
She recently collected donated boots for the participants, who will be decked out in either the Knights' home or away kits.
"I reached out to my Facebook community and they helped me raise 18 boots and head gear," she said.
"It is a big thing and for someone in a wheelchair, I would never think I would get the chance to be a part of it. But we cannot wait."
Proving the program is for all, 63-year-old Kerrie Gorton, of Dungog, has taken on a team manager's role too.
"I struggled a lot with mental health and group things," she said.
"I saw it advertised and thought I'd give it a go and it's turned out fantastic.
"It's really helped me with group [settings], I've met some beautiful friends.
"They all love the Knights. They never thought in their lives they'd get there so close, let alone on the field, playing."
Trainer Group, which runs the programs, was the result of Boyle and Elliott's passions for working with people with disabilities. Boyle's younger sister has down syndrome, while Elliott has an older autistic brother.
"We just wanted to provide something that was consistent," Elliott said.
"It's over a period of six weeks, it's on the same day, the same time and it provides that little bit of structure.
"We're hoping to give them skills that can help them get into the workplace, or TAFE, or even just life skills to feel they are a valuable part of society."
Boyle, who has joined Sydney Roosters for the next NRLW season beginning in July, hopes to continue and expand the program, dependent on funding.
"It's for anyone with a disability looking to get back into the community and improve overall health," she said.
"Nib supported us. Without them, we wouldn't be able to resource the programs how we are.
"We'd love to expand to other teams, and then other sports, eventually."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
