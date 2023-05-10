Police are appealing for information after five motorbikes and various riding equipment were stolen from a dealership in Morisset on Monday night.
Two people forced themselves through a wall into the store on Alliance Avenue between 1.30am and 6am on Monday, May 8.
The Newcastle Herald understands Yamaha motorbikes, helmets, gloves, goggles and kitbags were packed in a grey ute.
Lake Macquarie District Police are now investigating the incident. CCTV images have been released of two people and a grey ute seen in the area at the time. Police believe they and the driver can assist police with inquiries.
CCTV images can be viewed on the Lake Macquarie Police District Facebook page. Anyone with information or CCTV should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
