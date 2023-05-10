Newcastle Herald
Dealership in Morriset had Yamaha motorbikes and equipment stolen, police say

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:12pm
Five Yamaha motorbikes were stolen from the scene. Picture supplied
Five Yamaha motorbikes were stolen from the scene. Picture supplied

Police are appealing for information after five motorbikes and various riding equipment were stolen from a dealership in Morisset on Monday night.

