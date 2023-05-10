A 23 year-old man has been charged following a vehicle stop and search on Wallarah Road near Toukley.
Ammunition and drugs were seized from the vehicle where police allegedly located 23 MDMA capsules, 18 grams of cocaine, various steroids, a mobile phone and a round of ammunition at about 12.30pm on Tuesday, May 9.
The man was arrested and taken to Wyong police station where he was charged with three counts of possessing prohibited drug, two counts of supplying prohibited drug and acquiring ammunition without a permit.
IN THE NEWS:
Following inquiries, officers from the Raptor Squad and Tuggerah Lakes Police District searched a property on Emu Drive, San Remo around 6.30pm.
During a search of the property, police located and seized 50g of powder believed to be MDMA, a capsule containing MDMA, two rounds of ammunition, cannabis, 30ml of testosterone and mobile phones.
The man was charged with a further three offences including possessing firearms and acquiring ammunition without a permit.
He was also charged with police pursuit-not stop-drive recklessly, owner not disclosing identity of driver/passenger, and driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, in relation to a pursuit alleged to have occurred on Thursday April 13 at San Remo.
The man was refused bail to appear before Wyong Local Court on May 10 where he was granted conditional bail to appear before the same court on May 24.
Strike Force Raptor formed in 2009 with a focus on bikie gangs.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.