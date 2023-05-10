There were times when the young doctor and his family - his wife, Shilpi and nine-year-old twins Nishchay and Nishka - thought they would return home to India. But there was something pulling them to stay.
Dr Nikhil Mahajan is a firm believer in destiny and had a sense that Australia was where he and his family were meant to to be.
"Somewhere in my heart, I knew this was the place to be," Dr Mahajan said after taking the pledge and accepting his new Australian citizenship on Wednesday.
"Australia is a safe place, and a place with more opportunities for my children.
"Of course, we would get emotional, especially when times were tough ... (but) it is a great relief ... it's a great feeling."
The specialist transplant surgeon, who lives at Wallsend and practises at John Hunter, moved to Newcastle from India in 2016.
He and his family were among more than 380 new Australians to take the pledge at Civic Theatre and cement their new citizenship.
It was one of the largest inductions the city has yet hosted, and conferred citizenship on residents from Turkey, Colombia, Germany and South Africa, among other nationalities.
Dr Mahajan spoke at the ceremony on behalf of the conferees, theming his address on the journey of a new citizen.
"We come from different countries, each with a unique past, cultures and values. But we today we embark on a new journey as Australia citizens; we become one and will forever share a common dream of a better future," he said.
Dr Mahajan and his family, having now cemented their new status as Australian citizens, were headed out to celebrate with friends.
His fellow doctors at the John had arranged a big jar of Vegemite, he said, and then there was a barbecue to celebrate.
"We do all the Aussie things now," he laughed.
