Modus Brewery in Newcastle tasks AI to create a the 'perfect' IPA with surprising results

Simon McCarthy
Simon McCarthy
November 10 2023 - 4:38pm
Newcastle brew company, Modus, has handed the reins over to an artificial intelligence engine to design and create a new east coast IPA in an experiment it says shows the potential of machine learning.
Good news! The robots have learnt to make beer.

