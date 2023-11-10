Good news! The robots have learnt to make beer.
The brewers over at Modus were, we're told, a little hesitant at first to embrace our soon-to-be robo-overlords, but when SkyNet revealed not only the designs for the Newcastle brewery's new east coast IPA, but also the full recipe, tasting notes and a name, the curiosity got the better of them.
Neural Network is the new local frothy untouched by human intervention, but designed and created entirely by artificial intelligence.
The wires and lights were supplied by tech company Absolutely AI, who made waves on the photographer's corner of the internet a few months back when they sneakily entered an entirely-AI-generated image into a prestigious photo award and took out the whole thing.
(Naturally, they came clean and gave the prize back, a little sheepish and a little chuffed that their darling droid had so convincingly fooled the humans).
The tech company's founder said the new collaboration with the brewers at Modus was another foray into testing the limits and potential of integrating machine learning into our lives. The algorithm was set to work, analysing a truly staggering number of online reviews, and was then tasked with taking all its homework and synthesising (*finger quotes*) "the perfect east coast IPA".
The results balances sweet malt and bitter hoppy flavours with notes of grapefruit, orange and passionfruit. But does it pass the human test?
Well, we have been told the experts at Modus were sceptical at first, but after reviewing R2-Brew2's recipe they had to concede that it hit the mark.
What I thought would be a robotic tyrant, was far from the case. The AI has definitely impressed with its knowledge and understanding.- Head brewer Cameron Mackey
"The AI-brew is a testament to the power of current technology and innovation in the brewing industry," said head beermaker, Cameron Mackey.
"We are excited to be exploring this technology. Satisfyingly, for me and our team, working with Absolutely AI and what I thought would be a robotic tyrant, was far from the case.
"The AI has definitely impressed with its knowledge and understanding (but) nothing can replace the human element and need for natural senses in brewing."
The team have since hinted at entering the experiment in a few upcoming beer and design awards as the ultimate test to see if it stacks up as the perfect IPA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.