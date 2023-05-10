MORGAN Evans is returning to the Gympie Music Muster for the first time in eight years.
In recent years the Newcastle hit-maker has spent majority of his time in Nashville, but following the end of his marriage to US artist Kelsea Ballerini he's refocused on the domestic market.
Evans performed at the Muster in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015 and the festival was pivotal in his career development prior to his break-out single Kiss Somebody in 2017.
International acts already announced for Gympie Muster from August 24 to 27 include Midland, Dan Davidson and Gord Bamford.
"Morgan is someone we've been wanting to get to the Muster because we know it's a festival that means a lot to him, and he means a lot to our Muster mates," Muster CEO Greg Cavanagh said.
