Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Doris are ready to have their day with anticipated debut EP

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
May 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland/Newcastle indie rock band Doris will release their debut EP Birthday Cards on June 15. Picture supplied
Maitland/Newcastle indie rock band Doris will release their debut EP Birthday Cards on June 15. Picture supplied

IF there ever was a quintessential pandemic band, it's rapidly rising Maitland/Newcastle indie-rockers Doris.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.