Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Budget establishes strong regional foundation, but rapidly transforming Hunter needs more investment in housing and major projects

By Alice Thompson
May 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

While the region looks to elections for a windfall, it is the quiet work behind the scenes on annual budgets that delivers. The outcomes for the Hunter in the federal budget reflect smart and persistent advocacy over years by a range of stakeholders, working together with Hunter MPs to secure the support our region needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.