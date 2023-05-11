Community Electric Vehicle Open Day 10am to 2pm, Lake Macquarie Council Administration Building, 126-138 Main Road, Speers Point.
Crack 'n' Jack Autumn Music Fest 10.30am to 11.30pm, 742 Lemon Tree Passage Rd, Tanilba Bay.
Follow The Line 10am to 4pm, Lighthouse Arts Newcastle, Nobbys Beach.
Fondalicious pop-ups for Active Recreation Strategy 12pm to 1pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Hunter Disability Expo 9am to 3pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow.
Itty-Bitty Graffiti 1pm to 3pm, 8 Union St, Newcastle West.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Made & Found Market 10am to 2pm, Beach Road, Redhead.
Mayfield Day 2023 10am to 3pm, Webb Park, Mayfield.
Merewether Fire Station Open Day 10am to 2pm, 39 Llewellyn Street, Merewether.
Mothers Day Market 9am to 1pm, Maitland Regional Art Gallery, 230 High Street Maitland.
Mothers Day Classic Fun Walk/Run 8am, Stockton Foreshore.
Newcastle Mothers Day Market 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
One day workshop with Rod Bathgate "Learn to paint a seascape" 9am, Cooks Hill Galleries, 65 Bull Street, Cooks Hill.
Rolling Thunder - A Rock Drama 2pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Shute Shield Rugby Union - Hunter Wildfires vs Northern Suburbs 3pm, No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West.
Singleton Firelight 6pm to 9pm, John Street, Singleton.
The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe 2pm, Young People's Theatre Newcastle, Lindsay Street, Lambton.
Western Suburbs Rugby League Club Past & Present & Officials Reunion Night 2023 6pm, NEX, King Street, Newcastle.
Miss Porter's Mother's Day Open House 1pm to 4pm, Miss Porter's House Museum, 434 King Street, Newcastle West.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
NRL Round 11: Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans 2pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. Gates 11.15am, NSW Cup 11.30am.
Urzila Carlson - Just No! 6.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Kisschasy with Towns, Bec Stevens, Saturday 7pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle.
AAAAG 4: Herd Immunity, Locust, Rock Revolution Saturday 7pm to 10pm, Adamstown Uniting Church.
Alpine White with The Bloods, Save The Humans, Saturday 8pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle.
Billy Otto with Beauden James, Sunbiirds, Saturday 7pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Raising Ravens with Sand Viper, LauraPanic, Saturday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Voider, Hey Lenny Saturday 7pm, The Ship Inn, Newcastle.
The Chris Cornell Concept Saturday 7pm, Wickham Park Hotel, Wickham.
Bloom sings The Stevie Nicks, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt Songbook Saturday 8pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
Thirty Three Degrees, Itay Saturday 8pm, Oriental Hotel, Cooks Hill.
Buddy Dingo with Kingsley James, Julia Johnson, Sunday 4pm, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
Such Big Water with House Of Refuge, Urn Sunday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
