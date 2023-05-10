Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Federal budget signals important role for the Hunter in nation's ambitious renewable energy agenda

By Roberta Ryan
May 11 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Roberta Ryan, executive director of the Institute for Regional Futures, University of Newcastle
Professor Roberta Ryan, executive director of the Institute for Regional Futures, University of Newcastle

This week's federal budget delivered some overdue recognition for the Hunter, and started to put pieces in place to support the region through the peaks and troughs of our transitioning economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.