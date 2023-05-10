The third key announcement that should benefit the Hunter was an additional fee-free 300,000 TAFE places, with a focus on "critical" industries such as clean energy, digital, and care sectors. To hold and boost our place in future wealth-generating industries in the knowledge, energy and manufacturing sectors, the Hunter must secure a fair share of these training places as well as the facilities and operational funding that supports effective training. Vocational sector investments not only support individuals on their life journey, they expand the pool of talent essential for attracting and supporting new opportunities in a changing regional economy.