Seven Days in League: Beat this gravity-defying trick, Magic Round

SEVEN Days is walking Daisy the League HQ tipping-competition underdog down at the local park, and can't help but notice the amount of "dodge-it" on the footy fields.
This disgusts me. These are the fields of dreams on which kids spend their formative years training for and playing rugba league, the greatest game of all.
Is nothing sacrosanct?
I'm a stickler for picking up. The other day Daisy stopped to lighten her load and, to my horror, I realised I'd forgotten my bags. I raced back to the car, hoping to find a spare, but the best I could come up with was a disposable COVID mask.
Never mind, it got the job done, although it was a delicate operation, as you might imagine.
To anyone reading this who doesn't pick up - and you know who you are - you are a disgrace who shouldn't be allowed to own a pet.
I've long been of the opinion that we need stronger legislation to deal with these grubs.
I'd be in favour of burning them at the stake, although I realise the bleeding-heart humanitarians would probably kick up a fuss. I guess a reasonable compromise would be for owners found guilty to have their noses rubbed in it, literally. Surely that is fair and reasonable.
MAGIC Round kicks off in Brisbane and this year the show starts with a vanishing act. The Knights are nowhere to be seen.
Still, looking on the bright side, at least two competition points will magically appear in their account.
The opening game between the Doggies and the Faiders is notable for the special guest in Ricky Stuart's coaching box and in the dressing rooms after the game - none other than now-defunct radio leviathan Alan Jones.
I'm not too sure how much advice the "Parrot", who once coached the Wallabies, can offer Sticky.
I don't recall him winning too many games when he was in charge at Balmain.
All I can vaguely remember about his Leichhardt tenure was how fashionable he looked wearing a cravat with an orange-and-black tracksuit.
WHO'S the headline act in Magic Round? Well, of course it's none other than the Old Fox, coaching his 9000th top-grade game after a career that kicked off back in the days of Dally Messenger.
The Dolphins mark the occasion with a win against the Sharks, which is widely considered an upset.
But as anyone who watched the iconic TV series Flipper back in the 1970s will testify, a dolphin is not to be underestimated. One quick bang in the gills with the snoz, and the sharks turn it up real quick.
Anyway, if the Old Fox is the star of Magic Round, I guess that makes him a magician, or possibly even a wizard or warlock.
Come to think of it, he does bear an uncanny resemblance to he who must not be named, ie Lord Voldemort.
The only question is who is playing the role of Harry Potter?
I was going to toss up Brian Smith, but there are three grand finals that obviously didn't have a giantkilling-hero-conquers-evil-villain ending. I guess it would have to be either Johnathan Thurston (2015) or Nathan Cleary (2021), who both prevented the Dark Lord from ruling the world.
RANDOM question. After the coronation of King Charles III, shouldn't the state north of the border - where they think daylight savings fades the curtains, label their beer XXXX because nobody can read, and wear thongs in case they need to count past 10 - now been known as Kingsland?
Actually scrap that idea. Wally Lewis has a big enough ego as it is.
THERE'S a massive backflip across the Tasman as the CEO of the Warriors' major sponsor has second thoughts about some comments he posted on social media during their loss to the Panthers.
Fired-up Jason Paris, who runs New Zealand telco One NZ, declares: "Cheating of the highest order ... How biased are the @NRL bunker and referees against the @NZWarriors ? Have they got money on them to lose? It's like we are permanently against 14 on the field and they want us to play with 12."
It's all fun and games until the refs threaten to sue his arse off for defamation, at which point he sheepishly explains: "I don't think NRL refs come out to cheat at all, they come out to do their best every game; all I want is for them to do their best for both teams."
Bloody Kiwis with chips on their shoulders. I mean they're still whinging about Trevor Chappell's underarm delivery 40-odd years down the track, and that was within the rules.
They're just filthy we thought of it first.
PERUSING the judiciary charges after Magic Round, I find myself wondering what happened to the hip-drop tackle.
Abracadabra, a puff of smoke, and somehow this scourge of the game has just disappeared into thin air.
RUMOURS that the Chooks are keen to release future rah-rah Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii early from his contract prompts Rugby Australia boss Hamish McLennan to ask: "I'm wondering if there's a salary-cap issue at the Roosters?"
What a doofus. I mean, as if the Chooks would ever have an issue with their salary cap.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.