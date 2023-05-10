Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Seven Days in League: Beat this gravity-defying trick, Magic Round

By Robert Dillon
May 11 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane might have had Magic Round, but Maitland soccer player Lucy Kell performed her own gravity-defying party trick in last week's clash with Newcastle Olympic. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Brisbane might have had Magic Round, but Maitland soccer player Lucy Kell performed her own gravity-defying party trick in last week's clash with Newcastle Olympic. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THURSDAY

SEVEN Days is walking Daisy the League HQ tipping-competition underdog down at the local park, and can't help but notice the amount of "dodge-it" on the footy fields.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.