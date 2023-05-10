NEWCASTLE Knights star Tyson Frizell and his wife Samantha are set to put down roots in Merewether Heights after buying a home to accommodate their growing family.
The couple announced the purchase via their Instagram accounts on Wednesday after posting a picture in front of the sold sign with their two children Axton and Easton with the caption: 'New beginnings (for the 4th time in 2.5 years) at least it's finally our own!'.
The couple are expecting the arrival of their third child this year.
Frizell is one of nine off-contract Knights players vying for one of a few remaining roster spots in 2024. The purchase could signal his interest in sticking around.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is positioned on 569 square metres and includes multiple living areas and an in-ground swimming pool.
The sale price is undisclosed however, the selling agent Peter Aloupis from Green St Property said it sold just above the figure the seller purchased the home for.
The property last sold in September 2021 for $1.375 million, according to CoreLogic.
Mr Aloupis said the property attracted plenty of interest throughout the campaign and sold after 50 days on the market.
"His wife turned up to look at the house and we did the deal pretty quick smart," Mr Aloupis said.
"It has a pool area at the back which they could fix up. Other than that I am not aware of their plans for the home."
Wollongong-born Frizell, 31, signed with the Newcastle Knights as a second-rower in 2021 after playing for the Cronulla Sharks from 2011 to 2012 and St. George Illawarra from 2013 to 2020.
In 2022, Frizell took out the Danny Buderus Medal when he was named Player of the Year at the Newcastle Knights' annual awards night.
Samantha is the creative director and founder of kids' clothing brand, Eastaxe, and also runs a graphic design business.
There has been a string of record sales in Merewether Heights recently, including the sale of a modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 25 View Street in April which reclaimed its title as the most expensive home in the suburb.
It is understood to have sold within its guide of $2.7 million to $2.9 million.
The sale smashed the suburb's record of $2.65 million set in January following the sale of a home at 48 Sun Hill Drive which beat the previous record held by 25 View Street when it sold for $2.4 million in January 2021.
The median house price in Merewether Heights is $1.51 million, according to CoreLogic.
