How can this still be happening? Can the council simply afford to let these villas worth many millions of dollars waste away? There are many people around Newcastle and flood areas of NSW desperate for a roof over their heads, and this situation is unbelievable and unforgivable for what we are told is a caring and careful budget-managing council. While I think about it, when is the vacant and unused former Stockton Centre going to be converted into emergency accommodation? It is ideal for this purpose. Just another case of total waste. Surely there is someone in the local, state or federal government that can do something about this ridiculous situation?