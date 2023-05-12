Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes May 13 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 13 2023 - 4:30am
Labor MPs Kate Washington and Tim Crakanthorp joined homelessness agencies last August to call for emergency housing at the former Stockton Centre.
Labor MPs Kate Washington and Tim Crakanthorp joined homelessness agencies last August to call for emergency housing at the former Stockton Centre.

WELL, another winter is upon us and if my memory is correct this will be four years that the esteemed budget brains at the City of Newcastle council still have not done anything with the villas from the Stockton Holiday Park that are sitting unused adjacent to the swimming pool. It appears they are also unwanted as they are now seemingly deteriorating from lack of use, care and maintenance.

