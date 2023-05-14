Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, May 15, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Safe as houses: why simple fix won't happen
Safe as houses: why simple fix won't happen

WHILE the budget's lift in rental assistance will be welcomed by low-income earners, it will be also welcomed by landlords into whose pockets will ultimately go ('Federal budget increases income, rental support payment', Newcastle Herald, 10/5). The rise in rent support also fuels inflation. This is because, unlike the energy bill assistance, it is paid to purchasers and not suppliers. Anecdotally, the 15 per cent extra is not even enough to cover Newcastle rent rises

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.