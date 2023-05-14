Safe as houses: why simple fix won't happen

Donald Trump complaining about allies "getting too much from America and paying too little for it" was about them getting a defensive umbrella from the US and paying less than their fair share for it. This was particularly so for lazy members of NATO such as Germany. Australia could well be accused of that laziness as well. What was the "continued assertion of democratic values with Biden"? Was that Biden falling over, forgetting what he was talking about or where he was? There have been serious allegations made against Biden that have yet to be resolved and his son Hunter Biden, as a close family business partner of Joe, has allegedly been involved in drug abuse and suspected business activity in foreign countries. If Biden is to run on his strong record, would that be the tragic withdrawal debacle from Afghanistan or the open border to Mexico? If, as the editorial says, the US "economy is strong and strengthening", why is the US expected to go into recession shortly? Biden's one great advantage, in spite of his age, was stated to be that "Mr Biden had wisdom in abundance". You would have to be kidding, wouldn't you?