Sarah Baum into quarter-finals after nail-biting Gold Coast Pro wins

Sarah Baum struck late in her morning heat then survived a late surge from world No.16 Sophie McCulloch in the afternoon to move into the Gold Coast Pro quarter-finals at Snapper Rocks on Thursday.
The Newcastle-based South African was second in her four-woman round of 32 heat, knocking out world No.14 Macy Callaghan, at the opening Challenger Series (CS) contest of the year before edging out McCulloch 15.33 to 15.23 to make the final eight.
In between, Merewether clubmates Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic were eliminated in the round of 32 in the men's event after finishing last in their four-man heats.
Baker, looking to hit back after narrowly missing the Championship Tour (CT) mid-season cut, and Cibilic, aiming to return to the top level after dropping off last year, struggled to find the right waves.
Cibilic's best two-wave total of 10.13 had him in second place until the final minutes, when Rio Waida (13.27), Michael Rodrigues (13.5) and Keanu Asing (11.13) all improved their tally.
Baker (5.93) never got going in his stacked heat against Jadson Andre (13.46), world No.1 Joao Chianca (12.93) and Nat Young (9.37).
Baum, though, has made a flying start to her CS campaign after nail-biting finishes on Thursday.
The goofy-footer was in control of her round of 16 contest after flowing backhand attacks earned her scores of 7.0 and 8.33 midway through her battle with McCulloch.
The Australian regular-footer responded with a 5.83 and 7.3 to need an 8.04 for the win in the final 10 minutes and she came close with her last wave, earning a 7.93.
Baum, who was 10th on the CS last year, was eyeing a big result to start her 2023 charge at a top five spot to seal a maiden position on the elite tour.
"I just couldn't believe I was out there with one other person," Baum said.
"I was just saying to one of the guys before that you stand up on a wave with the sun setting and it's just pure bliss out there - you forget that you're in a contest.
"I was just stoked to get a couple of waves and hopefully we do it again tomorrow.
"I had a few quarter-final finishes last year and I was really stoked with them, but to start off this year with this result, it's a huge confidence boost going into the rest of the year. I really want to crack the semi-finals, and finals this year, and that's where I'm at."
She next faces India Robinson.
Earlier, Baum was third behind Ellie Harrison (13.86) and Callaghan (10.8) in her round of 32 heat and needed a 5.8 to progress. Her last wave score of 6.33 dropped after the siren to put her on 11.33. Moana Jones Wong (7.73) exited along with Callaghan.
