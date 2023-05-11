Newcastle Herald
Anglers hoping to see red after big swells stir up snapper action

By Simon Walker
May 12 2023 - 12:30am
FISH OF THE WEEK: David Spannenberg wins the prize this week for this PB 121cm mulloway hooked off Pirate Point in Newcastle Harbour recently.
It's going to be a snapper of a weekend according to Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse.

