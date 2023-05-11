It's going to be a snapper of a weekend according to Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse.
Enormous swells this week have stirred up a lot of food on local reefs and rocks and as that swell abates, snapper will be moving in for a look see.
"There will be monster snapper caught this weekend right along our coast," Jason predicted.
"Conditions will be comparatively good as the seas settle.
"A little bit of sou-easterly wind and the chance of a light shower but nothing torrential.
"Big fish will move in from deeper water and snapper fishing should be out of sight.
"Anglers should take advantage and capitalise."
Not only snapper, according to Jason.
"I'm expecting trag, tailor jew, bream and bonito to all be in the mix too," he said.
"The water is murkey which is very good for snapper though."
Brent "Hammer" Hancock, from Tackle World Port Stephens agreed the snapper fishing should be gangbusters up the bay too.
Out wider, it's looking like the game season might be drawing to a close.
The annual Northern Zone Overnighter was held last weekend before the polar blast and although conditions were pristine, the fishing was poor.
A number of Lake Macquarie Game Fishing Club boats worked the waters out wide on Saturday and the only highlight was a spectacular full moon breaching the horizon just on dusk.
"Water temps have dropped dramatically," Jason said.
"It was 22 at best out on the Shelf and generally more round the 21 mark all the way into Moon Island.
"That temp has really come off in the last two weeks and possibly it indicates the games season is drawing to an end.
"Hopefully we'll start to see some yellowfin soon."
There were reports of dolphin fish on the FAD and spread out along the trap lines before the blow but it will be interesting what this weekend reveals.
"I heard there were a few barracouta starting to infiltrate the deeper water south of Swansea last weekend, which is always another indication winter is here," Jason said.
Local beaches have taken a hammering but like the reefs, that should stir up a bit of action.
Places that might have gotten a bit of protection from the southerly swell, like the northern side of Blacksmith breakwall, will be worth a shot for tailor and bream.
Rockwalls offer opportunities for luderick and tailor, early morning and late afternoon, not to mention snapper.
Lake Macquarie is alive with tailor at the moment, spread throughout from Speers Point to the back round Bonnells Bay and down to Crangan Bay
"Loads of really big tailor getting caught," Jason said.
"Regular customer Adam "Hulk" Hogan got one 60cm last Saturday.
"That's over 2kg and he reckons he lost two or three lures because they were swallowing them whole."
Hammer also reports there have been some good tailor inside Nelson Bay this week too.
These big tailor have been attracting mulloway.
"People who've never seen a jew have been hooking them," Jason said.
"Trolling for tailor with deep divers is the pick of the methods, but then anglers have been locating these bait schools and then jigging for mulloway and coming up trumps.
"Lots of 80cm-plus fish.
"There's also been a few nice reddies around too and a lot of bream.
"A lot of fish have taken refuge in the estuaries and with these light conditions, estuary will be another good fishing option this weekend."
Hammer is also predicting it won't be long till it's standing room only on the Bay breakwalls as the luderick start to stack up.
Brent was in Charlestown yesterday for the latest Easter Rise Offshore Wind Project information session and believes the concept of community consultation leaves a lot to be desired.
"It's box ticking mate," Brent said.
"They're saying the community supports it based on how little blowback they're getting at sessions like this but it was held at 9am to 1pm.
"How many anglers are going to get along to an info session at a time like that. Everyone's at work.
"There's still so many questions unanswered about the impact this wind farm will have on things like tourism, fishing, whale and bird migration, the environment and so on.
"It just feels like a done deal as the push comes hard Federally to generate jobs as they close down the power stations."
For those who couldn't make it to the info sessions this week there is a webinar on Monday, May 15, from 5pm to 6pm
You need to register at www.www.easternriseowp.com.au in order to attend.
