Newcastle forward Adam Elliott has trained at dummy-half but says it's "unlikely" he will play there against the Gold Coast on Sunday.
Elliott returns this week to play just his second game for Newcastle after spending the past eight on the sidelines.
An experienced campaigner who joined the Knights on a three-year deal in the off-season, Elliott reinjured a groin problem in round one that he first sustained at Canberra last year.
The 27-year-old has had to patiently work his way back to full fitness but is a certainty to face the Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The 127-game forward has been named to come off the bench, and despite admitting he had done some training at dummy-half, Elliott downplayed the likelihood of him playing in the position.
Newcastle lost regular No.9 Jayden Brailey for the year last month, and utility Kurt Mann is injured, leaving Phoenix Crossland who starts at hooker on Sunday, as the only other top-flight regular to have played there.
"I'll be looking at coming on and playing 13," Elliott, who filled in at hooker for Canberra last year, said.
"There is always the chance that I could get thrown in to plug a hole at dummy-half ... but I'd say that's unlikely.
"You've got to have plan A, B and C, so I've definitely been practising for that.
"We're hoping that Phoenix can get through the majority of the game. If 'Punter' - Tyson Gamble - goes out and plays the rest, that's fine.
"I can fill in ... [but] it's definitely not our preference."
Elliott is hoping to make an immediate impact given the side's heavy 43-12 loss to the Eels before the bye.
"I just want to add what my game is built on, and that's hard work and energy," he said.
"If at the very least I can inject a bit of energy into us, and coming off the bench I want to get on and change the game.
"A bit of leg-speed around the ruck and hopefully tighten us up in defence through that middle period where everyone is starting to get a little bit tired and sloppy.
"I'd love to go out there and really tighten us up, and add a bit of spark in attack."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
