Knights forward Adam Elliott prepared to 'plug a hole' at dummy-half if called upon against the Titans

By Max McKinney
May 12 2023 - 8:00am
Newcastle forward Adam Elliott has trained at dummy-half but says it's "unlikely" he will play there against the Gold Coast on Sunday.

