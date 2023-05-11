Knights football director Peter Parr is "bitterly disappointed" promising junior Ethan Ferguson has opted to leave the club and join relative Latrell Mitchell at South Sydney next season.
An Australian Schoolboy last year, Ferguson has signed a two-year deal at the Rabbitohs across 2024-25.
The 19-year-old centre knocked back a three-year offer from the Knights. He has been coming through the club's development system since his early teens.
He was part of the SG Ball side that lost 28-22 to Parramatta in the grand final last month, scoring a try and kicking three conversions.
Across the under-19 side's season, the Taree product bagged 13 tries in 12 games.
"It's not something we would have liked to happen, we're bitterly disappointed that he has made the decision," Parr told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday.
"We offered him a three-year deal ... it wasn't like we didn't do what we could to keep him. We understand his talent, but for his own personal reasons he has chosen to go to Souths."
The Indigenous talent's family ties to Souths star Mitchell, also a Taree product, are understood to have been a factor in his move.
Ferguson's father, Doug, told the Herald on Thursday his son "felt Souths was the best for him moving forward" and the "best avenue to see his dream come true".
He acknowledged his son had "learnt a lot" in his time at the Knights and the club "didn't want to see him go".
Ferguson, who had played one game of NSW Cup earlier this season, was likely to feature in Newcastle's Jersey Flegg side during the remainder of the year, but he could depart for Souths sooner than expected.
He played in the under-21 Flegg side last year, but missed the grand final to go on the Schoolboys tour.
Multiple players from that Flegg grand final side are now with other clubs, including the five-eighth Kurt Donoghoe who was snapped up by the Dolphins, playing six NRL games already; centre James Johnson, who trialled with Brisbane before joining Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup; and Max Bradbury, a prop the Knights let join Cronulla to sign NRL fullback Lachlan Miller.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have filled one of two spots they had remaining in their top-30 NRL roster for 2023 after signing former junior Kiwi Dane Aukafolau.
The 26-year-old prop, who has played 100 NSW Cup games, has joined the club for the rest of this season.
Aukafolau was with North Sydney, but has also played for Mounties, Blacktown Workers and Wentworthville.
He adds depth to the roster after the loss of multiple middle-forwards in 2022.
Weighing more than 100kg and at 194cm tall, Aukafolau brings a point of difference to the forward stocks.
"He's got a skill set that's different to a lot of our other players," Parr said.
"He is a big powerful athlete. He hasn't played NRL yet, but we believe he has got the potential to.
"Because we've got limited roster spots for next year, we were looking for someone prepared to ... come for the rest of the year and prove themselves. He fits the bill."
Aukafolau had his first training session with the NRL squad on Thursday.
He will play NSW Cup on Sunday before Newcastle's NRL clash with the Gold Coast Titans.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.