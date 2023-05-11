Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle Knights football director Peter Parr 'bitterly disappointed' to lose Ethan Ferguson to South Sydney

MM
By Max McKinney
May 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights junior Ethan Ferguson, pictured taking a shot at goal in the recent SG Ball grand final, will leave the club after signing a two-year deal to join South Sydney. Picture Knights Media
Knights junior Ethan Ferguson, pictured taking a shot at goal in the recent SG Ball grand final, will leave the club after signing a two-year deal to join South Sydney. Picture Knights Media

Knights football director Peter Parr is "bitterly disappointed" promising junior Ethan Ferguson has opted to leave the club and join relative Latrell Mitchell at South Sydney next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.