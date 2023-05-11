Valentine chasing answers after rejected national second tier bid

Valentine are seeking feedback from Football Australia (FA) after being one of six clubs left off a 26-group shortlist for consideration to join the mooted National Second Tier (NST) next year.
With the backing of overseas investors, Valentine in March were the only Northern NSW club to lodge an expression of interest to join the NST.
However, Valentine were informed via email on Wednesday by FA that they were not progressing to the request for proposal phase.
FA said in a media release that the 26 clubs asked for a proposal "met the specific criteria outlined in the initial Invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI) phase, are now primed to engage in the next crucial step of the NST selection process".
Valentine president Paul Gaden said his club had gained no information about why they had fallen short.
"Yesterday we received an email saying we were not included in the next phase," Gaden said on Thursday.
"We got no information as to why, so we're trying as a club to get feedback so we can determine what we can do moving forward.
"It's a disappointment for the club and for the area because it would be a great opportunity for footballers in the Newcastle-Hunter area.
"Playing at the highest level is part of our club's aims and if another opportunity arises, then we will definitely consider that."
In the Australia Cup, Maitland will host Belmont Swansea after downing Adamstown 6-0 on Wednesday night at Cooks Square Park and drawing the second-tier club on Thursday.
The Magpies found their range against Rosebud in the second half after a scoreless first 45 minutes. Braedyn Crowley scored twice, while James Thompson, Sean Pratt, Flynn Goodman and debutant Brock Thomson grabbed one. Belswans beat Singleton 2-1 on Tuesday.
Also in round six, Alstonville host the winner of Olympic v Valentine. Bangalow travel to the victors of Broadmeadow v Weston and the winners of Edgeworth v Charlestown clash with the survivors of Kotara South v Lambton Jaffas.
In the NPL on Wednesday night, Edgeworth beat Lake Macquarie 5-1 in their catch-up game at Macquarie Field to rise to second place.
Sascha Montefiore scored twice, while Tyson Jackson, Jacob Pepper and Pat Wheeler got one each for the Eagles. Veteran Lakes striker John Majurovski was shown back to back yellow cards for dissent in the 87th minute.
Edgeworth moved to 22 points, two behind leaders Charlestown Azzurri, who they play on Sunday in round 11. Weston and Lambton Jaffas, both on 20 points, are next best.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.