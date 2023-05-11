Newcastle Herald
Valentine chasing answers after rejected national second tier bid

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 11 2023 - 7:30pm
Valentine are seeking feedback from Football Australia (FA) after being one of six clubs left off a 26-group shortlist for consideration to join the mooted National Second Tier (NST) next year.

