Nathan Stewart had barely finished his first Ultraman Australia race when he was already thinking about the next.
The 44-year-old Pelican plumber, roofer and father of five has proven himself to be one of Newcastle's most enduring triathletes with more than three decades of experience in the sport.
Over time his focus has shifted from the shorter sprint distance events to now challenging himself in the world's longest triathlon.
Stewart lines up for his second Ultraman Australia in Noosa on Saturday.
The race is part of a world series and comprises three gruelling days.
Day one is a 10-kilometre ocean swim followed by a 145km cycle.
Athletes are back in the saddle on day two for a 280km ride then day three is a "brutal" 84km run.
Each day has a 12-hour cut-off.
Last year, in his first attempt, Stewart led the field after two days but "went out the back door" on day three.
He still finished third and is aiming for another podium finish in a world-class field this year.
"It's not a fun thing. I lost every toenail last year. It's just an excruciating three days," Stewart said.
"But straight away I wanted to race again because I want to do well."
When asked why he put himself through it, Stewart smilingly conceded he wasn't quite sure.
But the challenge "excites me" and he feels better prepared this time.
"It's very hard to get up for a race now but this is all I can think about," Stewart said.
"It's a better field but I am in better condition and it's one of those races that you just learn so much. The learning curve on that first one is big, even just knowing the course.
"These races can be so frustrating. Last year in that run leg I was fine from the waist up but your body can fail you.
"I've got a strength and conditioning coach now in Chris Smith, who has worked with the Jets, and I've done a lot of strength and conditioning work."
Stewart will be up against ultraman world champion Richard Thompson, from the Sunshine Coast, and New Zealand's Simon Cochrane, who is tipped to be setting the pace.
"They should beat me but I am a dark horse," Stewart said.
"If I have a really good race and they falter at all, I will be there. The guy from New Zealand would be in his prime so he should win but sometimes that doesn't work out over this far.
"You can lose an hour in the last three hours on one of the days through going too hard."
Stewart has been putting in long training sessions in preparation but knows a strong mind is just as important as a strong body.
Luckily, he is more than comfortable being out of his comfort zone.
"You've got to do all the training and it does help to have nothing flare up like your hip, which happens to me at times," he said.
"But at the end of the day you've got more tools in your brain to get yourself out of that place you were in three hours ago.
"You can be in a place where you're six hours in and absolutely got nothing left and sometimes you just find a way. Everyone is going to go through that, so you've just got to be one of the tougher ones.
"I'm happy to go to that place for a couple of days."
Meanwhile, Newcastle runner Steph Auston will line up as the pre-race favourite for the Ultra-Trail Australia (UTA) 50km title in the Blue Mountains on Saturday after some impressive performances over the past six months.
Auston won the 100km race at the Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko and was second across the same distance at the Tarawera Ultramarathon in New Zealand.
She is in preparations for the Western States 100-mile endurance run in California in June.
"I'm feeling good, and I have been really enjoying my running so I'm excited to have a good hit-out at UTA," Auston said.
