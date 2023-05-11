Women will receive treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) and a resupply of the oral contraceptive pill from pharmacists without a doctor's prescription, under a NSW government trial.
This $5 million trial means patients will receive antibiotics over the counter for simple UTIs from Monday.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the trial would "improve access to medications" and ease pressure on GPs.
Mr Park said about 100 pharmacies would participate in the trial's first stage.
The University of Newcastle will work with pharmacists and GPs to run a clinical trial on the change to gather evidence for the "smarter" use of the health workforce.
Pharmacist and lead researcher Sarah Dineen-Griffin said the trial would include "safeguards to ensure that women needing care for UTIs are afforded safe, appropriate and timely access to treatment".
"This trial is about strengthening the health system as a whole, including collaboration and ensuring GPs are informed when their patient sees a pharmacist," Dr Dineen-Griffin said.
The trial for UTI treatment at a pharmacy is for women aged 18 to 65, showing symptoms consistent with an uncomplicated urinary tract infection.
And from July, women aged 18 to 35 can get a resupply of the oral contraceptive pill from a pharmacy, if a GP or nurse prescribed them a low-risk pill in the previous two years. It won't matter if the prescription has expired.
The trial comes amid ongoing conflict between doctors and pharmacists.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) said last week that expanding pharmacy prescribing powers to treat UTIs would "compromise patient safety and wellbeing".
RACGP president Nicole Higgins said "patient safety must come first".
"Ask any GP and they will tell you - there is no such thing as an 'uncomplicated' UTI. GPs and practice teams value the vital role that pharmacists perform, and we are right behind pharmacy and general practice working hand in glove," Dr Higgins said.
"However, GPs complete over a decade of training and undertake years of supervised training to manage patients and treat conditions such as UTIs. Whilst pharmacists are expertly trained to perform their functions, they are not trained to make a diagnosis."
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.