Trainer Peter Akers lines up double shot at The Gardens

Greta trainer Peter Akers says littermates Hooked On Rum and Patchy Rum are his best chances out of double shots in 4/5th grade races at The Gardens on Friday.
Akers has Hooked On Rum and Two Pie Pete in race eight, a 515m event, and Patchy Rum and All Rum in the fourth over 272m. He said Hooked On Rum looked a slightly better chance of his pair in the eighth.
"She's not a bad little bitch and she's desperate for the fence," Akers said of Hooked On Rum.
"She went around in a final on the big [The 715] night at The Gardens on Saturday night but she drew box eight and didn't have much luck early. There was too much pace underneath her.
"On Friday she has drawn four and the kennelmate has five. He races in the middle of the track so it should work out well for her. There's a couple of slow beginners on her inside as well.
"The dog in the six [Sister Sticker] goes well, but he's a bit slow early but is strong late.
"Hooked On Rum is improving all the time. There's not much between her and Two Pie Pete, so I'm fairly confident one of them should win.
"Two Pie Pete is coming back from three weeks off with a slight injury, but he finds the line well."
On the 272m race, he said: "All Rum can be a bit of a hit and miss beginner. Patchy Rum has had only a handful of starts and he led on Monday night at Maitland and got run down.
"But he's trialled well there and is probably the pick of the two. He's drawn perfectly as well in seven because he needs the outside."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
