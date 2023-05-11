Newcastle Herald
Ultimate gear change tested for Michael Formosa pacer at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 12 2023 - 5:30am
Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa hopes the gelding of Ultimate Rhapsody - a son of his late group 1-winner Ultimate Art - will help bring out his best at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

