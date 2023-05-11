Ultimate gear change tested for Michael Formosa pacer at Newcastle

Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa hopes the gelding of Ultimate Rhapsody - a son of his late group 1-winner Ultimate Art - will help bring out his best at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Ultimate Rhapsody will contest a heat of the NSW Bred three-year-old series, which leads into a $30,600 final at Menangle on June 3.
After one win in seven starts, and a string of galloping incidents, Ultimate Rhapsody was gelded before returning with a second at Newcastle on Monday in an up to 40 ratings race.
Back to his age group, Ultimate Rhapsody starts from gate five in Friday's heat, which also includes another son of Ultimate Art - the Cameron Davies-trained Super Dry.
"He's just immature and he's been out galloping all the time," Formosa said of Ultimate Rhaposdy.
"But hopefully we've got him under control now. He raced well on Monday so hopefully he can start putting it together.
"Probably out of all his starts, he's only had really two chances and he's run first or second. Every other time he's thrown it away or been checked.
"He came back well and ran second on Monday, and he was gelded after his previous two runs.
"Not that he was ever a handful, but I was just clutching at straws trying to get him to focus a bit better. But I think it's just a time thing with him. He just needs time to put it altogether.
"I think he's definitely got a lot of strength about him, so if he got to the front or a couple close to them, he'd be a top three chance."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
