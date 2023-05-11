Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Duo carry Kris Lees' hopes for back to back Scone Cup wins

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 11 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grey Luncies finishing second to another Scone Cup runner, Wild Chap, left, in the group 3 Cameron Handicap at Newcastle last year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Grey Luncies finishing second to another Scone Cup runner, Wild Chap, left, in the group 3 Cameron Handicap at Newcastle last year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Kris Lees will look for another strong first-up run from Luncies and a return to form for Acquitted as the Newcastle trainer chases back-to-back Scone Cups (1600m) on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.