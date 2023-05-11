Duo carry Kris Lees' hopes for back to back Scone Cup wins

Kris Lees will look for another strong first-up run from Luncies and a return to form for Acquitted as the Newcastle trainer chases back-to-back Scone Cups (1600m) on Friday.
Lees won the $200,000 listed race for the first time last year when Rustic Steel backed up successfully from his victory in the $500,000 The Coast (1600m) at Gosford.
The win gave Rustic Steel, the eventual Newcastle horse of year, a ticket into the $2 million The Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day at Randwick, a race he also claimed.
Lees will chase similar success with Acquitted, which was a $9 TAB chance on Friday with Jason Collett aboard from gate eight, and Luncies, an $11 shot from barrier five with apprentice Dylan Gibbons riding.
Luncies is better known for his performances over further but he has won twice first-up and was a close second to Wild Chap in the group 3 Cameron Handicap (1500m) at Newcastle when resuming last September.
The six-year-old finished that preparation with seconds in the group 3 Queen Elizabeth at Flemington over 2600m and group 2 Sandown Classic over 2400m.
Luncies warmed up for his return at Scone with a 1200m trial win at Wyong on May 2 and Lees was hoping for another bold showing when fresh.
"He ran well at Newcastle that day but this is probably a stronger race than the Cameron," Lees said. "But the horse is in good order and I think he'll run well."
Luncies last year raced in the Andrew Ramsden (2800m), on again this Saturday at Flemington, and finished second in the hunt for a Melbourne Cup start. Lees said the Scone Cup "sits nicely into his program" this time around.
"He raced in the Ramsden last year but that was on the back of a Sydney Cup preparation," he said.
"But we've given him a good break with a view to probably getting to Brisbane. There's a lot of options up there over that 2000 to 2400m range."
Acquitted was a leading fancy for the $500,000 Provincial-Midway Championship final at Randwick a month ago but an elevated temperature on raceday led to his scratching. He has raced since, finishing 11th from a wide gate in a benchmark 88 handicap at Hawkesbury.
"He didn't race that well at Hawkesbury, but he was back and wide and didn't get around that well," Lees said.
"But he's certainly capable on his day. He just mixes his form a bit. But he's probably drawn an ideal gate, he gets a good jockey on and probably a nice run, so there's a few ticks there."
Banju, for Scone trainer Lyle Chandler, was a $4 favourite.
On Saturday at Scone, Lees' main hope is Never Talk ($13) in the group 3 Dark Jewel Classic. The wet track specialist won't get her ideal surface but Lees said the favourable draw in four was important for the fast-finishing mare.
Lees-trained Quilting was an emergency in the Denise's Joy Stakes but had gained a start on Thursday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
